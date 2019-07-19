Dutch court rejects link between Iranian govt. and murder of exiled Iranian

While on January 8, 2019, the Netherlands accused Iran of possible involvement in the killing of a former member of anti-Iran terrorist group MEK Mohammadreza Kolahi Samadi, who according to Iranian authorities, was suspected of planting a bomb at the headquarters of the Islamic Republican Party (IRP) that killed more than 70 officials in 1981, a court in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam announced on Thursday that it could not establish a link between the Iranian government and Kolahi's murder.

The victim, Iranian-born Ali Motamed (Mohammadreza Kolahi Samadi), was gunned down outside his home by two hit men on Dec. 15, 2015. On Thursday a Dutch criminal identified as Naoufal F. was sentenced to life for arranging the hit by the Amsterdam District Court, according to the Associated Press.

The Kolahi's case had caused a rift between the Netherlands and Iran. In reaction to the accusations by the Dutch government, Tehran expelled two Dutch diplomats earlier this year in March, followed by the Foreign Ministry of the European country recalling its ambassador for consultations on March 4 in reaction to Iran's move.

