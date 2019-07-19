Tehran dismisses US claim on downing Iranian drone

“We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else. I am worried that USS Boxer has shot down their own UAS by mistake!” Araghchi tweeted on Friday.

US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that US navy forces had targeted an Iranian drone, which threatened US warship in Strait of Hormuz.

“The [USS] Boxer took defensive action against an Iranian drone, which had closed into a near distance, approximately 1000 yards, ignoring multiple calls to stand down threatening safety of ship and ship’s crew,” Trump said.

The US president added that Iran’s drone “was immediately destroyed,” and the Pentagon claimed the Iranian drone was within a “threatening range” of the US ship.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had also reacted to Trump's claims on Thursday, saying, "We have no information about losing a drone today.”

