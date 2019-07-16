Century deal aimed at redrawing region’s map: Amir Abollahian

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iranian Parliamentary Director General for International Affairs made the remarks in a meeting with the President of Syria Bashar Al-Assad in Damascus on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian extended his congratulations on the victory of the Syrian army over terrorism to president Assad, adding that the foreign-backed terrorism was aimed at redrawing the region’s map.

The senior Iranian parliamentary official added that Iran and its allies will not allow the enemies achieve their malicious goals.

He added that Syria’s security today owes much to the blood of the Syrian martyrs and Holy Shrine Defenders.

Now is the time for Tehran and Syria take steps towards full-fledged expansion of economic and commercial cooperation, he added.

He went on to point out the unjust US sanctions against are doomed to failure.

The Iranian parliamentary official described the occupying regime of Israel as a destabilizer cancer and the root cause of insecurity and instability in the region, adding that the Zionists do not have a future in the region.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, for his part, referred to his recent visit to Tehran, expressing his gratitude to the decisive and wise stances of Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Khamenei against the hostile actions of the enemies of the security and stability of the region and Syria.

Assad added that Syria will never forget the support of the Leader, the government and the people of Iran in the fight against terrorism.

Syria's president also blasted the US sanctions against Iran, saying that Damascus will firmly stand by Tehran against them.

He further noted that Syria will deepen its privileged and strategic ties with Iran.

Later in the meeting, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who acts the Secretary-General of the International Conference on Supporting Palestine, touched upon the issue of Palestine, stressing that the Palestinian Resistance is the most important factor that hinders fulfilling the Israeli expansionist policiy.

The Iranian official also warned that the US peace plan for the Palestinian issue dubbed the “Deal of the Century” is a new conspiracy to redraw the map of the region, stressing that the plot is doomed to failure.

KI/4668454