Govt. to finish renovation of flood-hit areas by Mar. 20

Putting the total loss incurred during the recent flood in Iran at 350 trillion rials (about $2.6 billion), he added that 171,000 housing units have been damaged in the devastating floods.

“Some 100,000 housing units are in need of repair work, while 70,000 ones must be revamped,” Najjar, who is also the head of National Disaster Management Organization of Iran, added.

In late May-Early April, devastating floods hit 400 villages and cities in 15 provinces, including Khouzestan. Some 78 roads linking cities and 2,199 roads connecting villages have been blocked by the floods and some 84 bridges are destructed in the flood-stricken areas.

According to Iran’s Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati, the estimated damage to the country’s agricultural sector stands around 130 trillion rials (about $942 million).

As the Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami announced, the worth of damage in roads and railways is estimated about 35.2 trillion rials (about $255 million).

Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian also said that the flood across the country has caused about $152.2m worth of damage to Iran’s water and electricity sector.

