Mohajer-6 combat drones join Iranian Army

Speaking at the ceremony, commander of drone unit at the Iranian Army Ground Forces, Brig. Gen. Hasannejad said the delivery of the Mohajer-6 combat drones would begin a new phase for an extensive use of drones in the Army Ground Forces’ operations.

“With the deployment of these unmanned aerial vehicles, any threat to the Iranian borders and even beyond the borders, will be identified, tracked down and removed before it could even take form,” Brig. Gen. Hasannejad stressed.

The drone has the capability to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance missions, and enjoys a wide operational range and wingspan with a high precision.

Other features, according to the commander of the drone unit, include “the ability to carry precision-guided projectiles, high tolerability in various weather conditions, and easy use in various geographical locations.”

Iran begun mass production of the indigenously-produced Mohajer-6 tactical and combat unmanned aerial vehicle back in February 2018.

Mohajer-6 is said to be the first UAV of the Mohajer family that is armed with a guided weapon system and is bigger than the other types of Mohajer family.

MNA/4668948