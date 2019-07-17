  1. Politics
17 July 2019 - 12:41

Mohajer-6 combat drones join Iranian Army

Mohajer-6 combat drones join Iranian Army

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – Indigenously-produced Mohajer-6 tactical and combat unmanned aerial vehicles were delivered to the drone fleet of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, commander of drone unit at the Iranian Army Ground Forces, Brig. Gen. Hasannejad said the delivery of the Mohajer-6 combat drones would begin a new phase for an extensive use of drones in the Army Ground Forces’ operations.

“With the deployment of these unmanned aerial vehicles, any threat to the Iranian borders and even beyond the borders, will be identified, tracked down and removed before it could even take form,” Brig. Gen. Hasannejad stressed.

The drone has the capability to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance missions, and enjoys a wide operational range and wingspan with a high precision.

Other features, according to the commander of the drone unit, include “the ability to carry precision-guided projectiles, high tolerability in various weather conditions, and easy use in various geographical locations.”

Iran begun mass production of the indigenously-produced Mohajer-6 tactical and combat unmanned aerial vehicle back in February 2018.

Mohajer-6 is said to be the first UAV of the Mohajer family that is armed with a guided weapon system and is bigger than the other types of Mohajer family.

MNA/4668948

News Code 147747

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News