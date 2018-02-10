Iran’s Mohajer-6, Qaem bomb deadly weapons against terrorists

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Iran has started mass production of Mohajer-6 drones equipped with Qaem precision-guided bombs to target the terrorists in their hideouts.

In a ceremony on Monday February 5, 2018 in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and in the presence of Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, the Defense Ministry inaugurated the mass production of Mohajer-6 UCAV equipped with Qaem smart guided bomb.

The new Iranian Unmanned Aerial Vehicle has capabilities which make it different from other types of Iranian-made drones.

Mohajer 6 combat drone has different capabilities. It can fulfill needs of long endurance missions; it has extreme flexibility in the battlefield and unique flying capabilities; it has the capability to carry out surveillance, reconnaissance and combat missions within a wide operational range and wingspan with a high precision. It can help the Iranian armed forces to hit terrorists with its Qaem precision-guided bombs.

Mohajer-6 is the first UAV of the Mohajer family that is armed with a guided weapon system and is bigger than the other types of Mohajer family. The Iranian Mohajer-4 UAV have been successfully used during conflicts in Syria and Iraq, and allegedly in Lebanon.

The drone was initially unveiled in a ceremony on Saturday April 15, 2017 in Iran’s president’s presence.

