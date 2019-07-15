Iran, South Korea discuss ways to increase bilateral scientific cooperation

In the meeting, which was also attended by some other Iranian academic officials in addition to Hossein Salar Amoli, Under-Secretary of Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology for International Affairs, the two sides discussed the road map for future scientific cooperation.

In the meeting, Salar Amoli expressed hope that the roadmap will pave the way for greater bilateral scientific cooperation between Iran and South Korea’s academic centers.

The South Korean diplomat Ryu Jeong-Hyun, for his part, expressed the interest of his country in expansion of bilateral scientific cooperation, hailing long history of scientific activity in Iran and the shared cultural similarities between the two countries.

Jeong-Hyun pointed to the Iranian universities’ investment and interest in medicine science and basic sciences, calling for holding joint regular meeting between the presidents of Iranian universities and their Korean counterparts.

