Iran, Austria discuss boosting academic ties

Hossein Salar Amoli, the Iranian Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology for International Affairs, held a meeting on Tuesday with Alexander Rieger, deputy head of mission of the Austrian Embassy in Tehran, and Farhad Najafi Deputy, Education and Vice President of the Austrian Cultural Association.

The officials emphasized on expanding research and academic cooperation between Iranian and Austrian universities, especially in the form of 17 joint research projects between researchers of the two countries.

On this basis, Salar Amoli announced Iran’s readiness over holding the third joint working group of the two countries in the field of higher education, research, and academic cooperation, adding that “due to conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, holding conferences via webinar is recommended.”

Also, Azizullah Habibi, chancellor of Kharazmi University expressed readiness to evaluate the status and roadmap of cooperation between the two countries in the field of higher education and research, as well as the implementation of the third phase of joint research projects between Iran and Austria within the framework of 'IMPULSE' plan.

Habibi also called for the proper use of the capacity of cooperation with the EU and the benefit of Erasmus Plus programs, especially in the field of exchanging students, professors, and researchers between the two countries amid pandemic.

Alexander Rieger, for his part, hailed Iran and Austria for developing international cooperation and hailed the efforts of to the Austrian Cultural Association for holding German language courses and various cultural and educational programs for cultural exchanges between Iran and Austria and called the activities of this association as a bridge between scientists and artists of the two countries.

