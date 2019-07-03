Hajj is a political, religious obligation: Leader

Addressing a meeting with Hajj organizers in Tehran on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Hajj is a manifestation of submission to and humbleness before God."

Regarding other aspects of Hajj rituals, the Leader said, "It also has the social factors of unity, brotherhood, and harmony. Moreover, it is a display of congregation as well as morality.”

“Among major mistakes is that they say do not politicize Hajj! Creating unity is a political matter," he said, stressing that “supporting and defending the oppressed in the World of Islam, like the Palestinian and Yemeni nations, is a political matter, exactly based on Islamic teachings and an obligation.”

