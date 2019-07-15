Peugeot ‘301’ production line inaugurated in IKCO

Accordingly, 60 percent of parts needed for manufacturing Peugeot 301 will be provided through domestic production, expandable to 80 percent in upcoming programs, VP Sattari said, adding, “some 300 Iranian parts suppliers have been employed for manufacturing parts of this passenger car.”

He went on to say that Peugeot 301 sedan fully observes requirements of international standards.

Peugeot 301 is manufactured in IKCO while France’s Peugeot Company left Iran in the wake of US sanctions, he said, adding, “earlier, it was supposed that all parts and equipment needed for manufacturing this passenger car would have been provided by French companies.”

After France’s Peugeot left Iran, this giant project was handed over to domestic manufacturers, the vice president added.

According to the scheduled program, Peugeot 301 passenger car will hit the domestic car market by the yearend.

Some 2,123 parts are required for manufacturing this passenger car, 565 of which have been indigenized by Iranian manufacturers, Vice President for Science and Technology added.

MA/FNA13980424000108