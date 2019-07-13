Iranian envoy, Indonesian min. confer on legal and judicial coop.

Expressing content about the constructive and growing relations between the two countries, the Iranian Ambassador Valiollah Nasrabadi said that both sides can share experiences on legal and migration affairs as well as combat against drug trafficking.

Nasrabadi further described the exchange of visits between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Indonesian President Joko Widodo as a turning point in promotion of bilateral cooperation in the recent years.

The Indonesian diplomat Yasonna Laoly, for his part, said that Jakarta-Tehran political, cultural and legal cooperation is at an acceptable level and both sides hope for improvement of economic ties as well.

He informed that Indonesia is getting the required regulations and infrastructure to be used as a legal ground for extraditions of prisoners after being approved.

Referring to ratification of the agreements between Iran and Indonesia, he added that Indonesia welcomes Iran's suggestion for exchanging experience on legal and migration affairs as well as fight against drug trafficking.

Indonesian President Widodo visited Tehran in mid-December 2016 on an official visit. Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation in his trip to Tehran, he met President Rouhani, Majlis speaker Ali Larijani and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Before leaving for Tehran, Widodo said Iran can play a pivotal role in promoting dialogue among members of the Economic Cooperation Organization and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Earlier in 2015, President Rouhani departed made a trip to Jakarta to attend the summit of the Asian African Conference in the Indonesian capital on April 22-24. His visit took place at the invitation of his Indonesian counterpart Widodo and also to take part in the 60th anniversary of the Asian African Conference known as Bandung Conference.

