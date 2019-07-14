  1. Politics
Parliament reviews measures to improve economic conditions

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Iranian lawmakers reviewed on Sunday the measures to improve the economic conditions amid the economic terrorism exerted by the United States on the Iranian nation.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Sunday the lawmakers have reviewed a host of moves in today’s closed session to help overcome the economic hurdles, which have been made the US sanctions, so as to improve people’s living conditions.

He referred to the recent call by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for revisiting the economic policies and structures to settle the country's economic woes, saying different strategies for the current year and the next year are being meticulously weighed to choose the best plans possible.

