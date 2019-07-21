Israelis trying to stir up tensions in region by purchasing F35 jets: MP

“The Zionist regime has got a stockpile of nuclear arsenals and weapons, and it could set the region on fire at any moment,” Spokesman for Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Hossein Naghavi-Hosseini told Mehr on Sunday.

Buying the American F35 jets and threatening to attack other countries is another measure by the regime, which would help trigger conflicts, he added.

“Such behaviors show their [the Israelis] constant policy of warmongering and adoption of military games in the region,” he said while rebuking the western countries, especially the US, for aggravating the situation in recent years by increasing their military cooperation with the occupying regime.

On July 9 and during a visit to air force base, Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened Tehran that the regime's F-35 fighter jets can reach “anywhere in the Middle East.”

“Iran should remember that these planes can reach every place in the Middle East, including Iran, and of course also Syria," said Netanyahu.

However, many experts believe such claims are laughable and beyond Israel’s capability.

Reacting to Netanyahu’s threats, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said last week that any violation of the country’s sovereignty after would be retaliated with a crushing response.

"Any enemy which seeks to violate the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, be it at any level, will receive a decisive and crushing response it shall regret," Brigadier General Hatami said.

