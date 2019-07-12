  1. Economy
12 July 2019

Iran petchem output to hit 90 mt/y by 2022

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s petrochemical production capacity is expected to reach 90 million tons per year from currently 64 mt/y by 2022, according to First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri.

While addressing a nationwide governors’ conference in Tehran on Thursday, Jahangiri  said on Tuesday that the boost would be made possible once 18 new petrochemical projects came online by 2022.

Jahangiri, who was speaking in the southern Fars Province, said that such growth in the petrochemical sector of the country was unprecedented.

He further said that by imposing sanctions, the Americans sought to dissolve the Islamic establishment of Iran which would never take place given the help of God.

