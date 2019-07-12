Iran petchem output to hit 90 mt/y by 2022

While addressing a nationwide governors’ conference in Tehran on Thursday, Jahangiri said on Tuesday that the boost would be made possible once 18 new petrochemical projects came online by 2022.

Jahangiri, who was speaking in the southern Fars Province, said that such growth in the petrochemical sector of the country was unprecedented.

He further said that by imposing sanctions, the Americans sought to dissolve the Islamic establishment of Iran which would never take place given the help of God.

MNA/SHANA