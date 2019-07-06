Shahroud Cloud Forest inscribed in UNESCO World Heritage List

As the second natural attraction of the country, inscribed on UNESCO Heritage List, lays the grounds for the development of tourism in Semnan province, he added.

During the Friday’s session of the World Heritage Committee in Baku, Iran’s Hyrcanian forests were inscribed in UNESCO’s World Heritage List, the director general stressed.

Abr (Cloud) Forest of Shahroud is a part of the eldest and most beautiful Hyrcanian forests with rare animal and plant species and it is one of the most beautiful places in Shahrud. In this forest, clouds are so close to the trees that makes it seem like the forest is riding the clouds and you can wander in the clouds. Many tourists believe that this is one of the most scenic places of Iran’s nature.

