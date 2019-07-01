Iran participates in annual summit on World Heritage in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is hosting 43rd annual summit of UNESCO World Heritage Committee where representatives of about 180 countries are participating.

The session commenced on June 30 and the ongoing annual summit in Baku will review 36 candidate nominees which will be, if passed, inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List. A total of 42 nominations were made for the current summit. 28 of the nominated files belong to the cultural site, while 6 are natural and 2 are mixed [nature and cultural] monuments.

High-level officials from UNESCO member states, including prime ministers, deputy prime ministers, culture, environment, tourism ministers, as well as heads of international organizations, heads of UNESCO advisory bodies, permanent representatives to about 70 UNESCO countries and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment are attending the event.

Iran’s ‘Caspian Hyrcanian mixed forests’ was introduced as a natural site for registration in the UNESCO World list.

Iran currently has 22 historical monuments and one natural place registered in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The Lut Desert a large salt desert located in the provinces of Kerman and Sistan and Baluchestan, Iran was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List on July 17, 2016.

