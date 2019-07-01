Powerful explosion rocks Afghanistan's diplomatic zone: report

The explosion occurred as the streets in the capital were packed with morning commuters, according to early reports. Officials and police were at the scene of the blast and few details were available.

At least 15 people have been wounded, said ambulance worker Ahmad Zahir.

Kabul’s chief police spokesman, Firdous Faramaz, could only confirm the explosion, but was unclear on the target or the type of explosive device.

President of Shamshad Radio & Television Network was quoted in another report as saying that the explosion occurred in the vicinity of the building's front gates, adding that none of the employees were injured.

The Kabul-based Afghan Voice Agency (AVA) quoted spokesman for Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior as saying that the explosion occurred at 8:55 AM around Mahmud Khan Bridge. The area is close to the country's Football Federation, National Directorate of Security, Ministry of Defense, and several foreign embassies, including Iran, US, France and UK.

According to AVA, eye witnesses have reported the death and injury of over 50 people, who have been taken to hospitals.

