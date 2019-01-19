Hajj has effective role in bringing Islamic countries together

According to the news service of Iranian first vice-presidency, the High Council of Hajj and Pilgrimage held a session on Saturday chaired by First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri.

In the meeting, Es’hagh Jahangiri said that Hajj and pilgrimage are important issues for the people of Iran, saying "Hajj and pilgrimage have a significant role in promoting spirituality and religious values in the society and we need to try to facilitate exercising religious rituals for the people.”

Jahangiri emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks a friendly relationship with all neighboring countries and the region, adding “Hajj, as a cultural and religious diplomacy, can play a constructive and effective role in promoting the level of relations among Islamic countries.”

