2 July 2019 - 13:09

All ethnic groups respected in Iran: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that all ethnicities in the country are considered Iranian and treated with respect.

“Obviously, we are all Iranians and all ethnicities in this land are respected, and there is no difference between the ethnic groups,” he wrote in a message to International Kurdish Elites Congress which kicked off today in Sanandaj.

This congress is an opportunity to celebrate all the Iranian tribes that enjoy citizenship rights, Rouhani added.

Iran had managed to emerge victorious from many difficult conditions, mostly, due to the strong solidarity among Iranian people, he highlighted.

The congress opened today morning at the University of Kurdistan and it will wrap up on Wednesday with Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi in attendance.

