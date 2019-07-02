Iran voices readiness to aid Kabul explosion victims

In a letter to National Security Adviser of Afghanistan, Hamdullah Mohib, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani condemned the powerful explosion in Afghanistan’s capital which left dozens of people killed or wounded.

The attack was carried out by the Taliban in an area of Afghanistan's capital housing military and government buildings. The car bomb explosion killed at least 16 people, and injured 105, including 51 children, according to government authorities.

In the letter to his Afghan counterpart, Shamkhani stressed the need for expansion of cooperation and common understanding among all countries in the fight against terrorism, adding “terrorists and extremists are targeting all aspects of the ordinary lives of human societies.”

“Undoubtedly, putting an end to such painful moves carried out by extremist groups affiliated with takfiri ideologies is only possible with a serious resolve, cooperation among neighboring countries, and a real fight against terrorism,” Shamkhani stressed.

