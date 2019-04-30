Iran welcomes peace process in Afghanistan

Noting the opening of a grand peace assembly in Kabul known as a Loya Jirga, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday that “the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes and supports any process and talks contributing to sustainable peace, stability and security in Afghanistan.”

On Monday, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani opened a grand peace assembly in Kabul for four days of negotiations aimed at finding ways to strike a peace deal with the Taliban militant group. Some 3,200 tribal elders as well as senior community and religious figures from all over the country are taking part in the gathering, according to reports.

