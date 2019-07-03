Enemies worried about war, focused on economic scenarios: IRGC chief

“While military warfare was the main focus of the enemy in the past, at the current crossroads, economic war has become the main battlefield on which they try to confront us,” Major General Hossein Salami said on Wednesday.

Noting that "in the military sphere, we have completely closed the path for the enemy,” the top commander said that the Iranian armed forces have proved and will continue to formulate all the ways to foil the enemy’s different scenarios in all fronts.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have increased since US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of a nuclear deal last year and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran.

The conflicts have escalated in recent weeks after a series of incidents. Most recently, a US spy drone violated Iran’s airspace and ignored Iran’s warnings before being targeted by IRGC’s air defense. Following the incident, Trump signed an executive order to impose new sanctions against Iran targeting Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top IRGC commanders.

