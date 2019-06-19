Nuclear talks must not impose heavy obligations on Iran: MP

Speaking to Mehr correspondent on Wednesday, Hamidreza Fouladgar, Head of Special Commission for Supporting National Production, noted Iran’s decision to return to the original design of Arak heavy water reactor as one of the options the country would consider after the 60-day deadline runs out for the European sides of the JCPOA, saying “the nuclear case of the Islamic Republic has always been tied to political talks, and so far governments have been unable to untangle this knot.”

On Monday, Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, said Iran may return to the original design of the Arak heavy water reactor if Europe fails to live up to its commitments under the nuclear deal. This decision, along with increasing uranium production and the percentage of its enrichment, are said to be part of Iran’s measures to reduce commitments to the JCPOA following the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the agreement last year, and the EU’s failure to safeguard Iran’s economic interests in the face of US sanctions.

Fouladgar went on to stress that the Iranian government “must learn from its past experiences and not enter negotiations for the third time where it would be forced to agree to heavy commitments.”

“If the government decides to start re-negotiations, it must not accept obligations that would severely curb the country’s nuclear activities, or which fails to obtain guarantees from the other sides to live up to their commitments.”

“According to our plans, we need to reach the generation of 20,000 MW nuclear power. European countries currently generate over 50% of their electricity from nuclear power,” he added.

