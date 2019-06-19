Turkish politician talks of US multiple goals of creating tensions in PG

While the Japanese Prime Minister was visiting Iran after 4 decades and many expected even more reduction of the tensions in the region due his visit, in another suspicious and provocative move two large tankers were hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman, a move that can intensify the tensions more than before.

Following the attack, the US and its allies hastily accused Iran of carrying out the attacks without providing any evidence and investigation. Meanwhile, many experts believe that the US is the most beneficiary of recent attacks to destabilize Persian.

According to experts, the US is pursuing multiple goals by creating tension in the Persian Gulf. In addition to pressurizing Iran the US intends to pressurize its rivals and limit rival countries access to the energy source of the Persian Gulf states.

In light of this development, Mehr News Agency reached to a senior member of Turkey’s Republican People's Party (CHP), Osman Faruk logoglu, who said that the American sanctions are unlawful and will only serve to exacerbate tensions in the Persian Gulf. The risk of an accidental flare-up escalating into an armed conflict is real and ever-present.

With its provocative actions and sanctions, Washington not only aims to buttress its support for Israel and its Arab allies by punishing Iran but at the same time also intends to deny Chinese access to Iranian oil, he added referring to US provocative acts in Persian Gulf.

Turkish diplomat stressed that the fear of and rivalry with China is today one of the primary drivers of American foreign policy, adding that interruption of the oil flow in the Persian Gulf is one way to directly hurt Chinese interests and Trump administration is, therefore, playing with fire in Iran and a potential conflagration with China.

Interview by: Payman Yazdani