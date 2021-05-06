Illegal sanctions serious obstacles to fight Covid-19

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks while addressing the sixth annual Multi-stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology, and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals on Wednesday.

“Unilateral coercive measures have targeted the right to life and health of ordinary people", she said at this summit.

For developing countries, the right to development, including the right to access new technologies will not be realized in a context where multilateralism is under increasing pressure, Iranian diplomat at the UN stressed.

She called on the international community to take immediate and effective measures to eliminate any unilateral coercive measures, including illegal and illegitimate sanctions against developing countries.

According to Ershadi, such unjustifiable and illegal actions, not only violate the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international law but also prevents the realization of economic and social development in countries.

The sixth annual Multi-stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology, and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals concluded yesterday with panel discussions focusing on emerging trends and challenges, as well as the Technology Facilitation Mechanism established by the United Nations to support implementation of the Goals.

