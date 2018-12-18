2nd topside of SP Phase 13 installed

While the first topside was installed on the phase’s Platform 13B less than a week ago, the second one is now set at its designated spot on Platform 13D.

According to the operator of Phase 13, Payam Motamed, once the two topsides become operational by late January or early February 2019, they will add 1 billion cubic feet per day (or 28 mcm/d) of sour gas to the phase’s production.

Phase 13 contains 38 offshore wells and is located in the northwestern part of South Pars Gas Field.

The development project of Phase 13 is assigned to Pars Oil and Gas Company, a subsidiary of National Oil and Gas Company (NIOC).

According to POGC head, Mohammad Meshkinfam, Iran’s gas recovery for the giant South Pars Gas Field in the Persian Gulf is projected to reach 630 mcm/d by the end of the current fiscal (March 2019).

He noted that should the new platforms go on stream, some 56 million cubic meters per day of gas will be added to the giant reservoir’s production rate.

The official added, as winter approaches and given the necessity to provide sustainable and continuous gas to the country, the development of the field’s new phases has been accelerated.

He said that two offshore platforms belonging to Phase 14 of the field would become operational, each adding 28 mcm/d to the field’s sour gas production capacity.

The official further said that the onshore refining facility of Phases 22-24 is now ready for operation.

Meshkinfam added that the topside of Phase 22 has been successfully installed and it is being prepared for startup and it is expected to come online by the next three weeks with 500 mcf/d of production capacity.

Iran is developing the mega gas project in 24 phases.

Currently, the country is producing a total of 580 mcm/d of sour gas from different phases of the field.

MNA/SHANA