India holds high-level meeting on oil, gas amid halted Iran imports

The chairman of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Shashi Shankar, and BPCL Chairman and Petroleum Secretary M.M. Kutty, were also present at the meeting.

The meeting comes amid concerns about how the Indian government will resolve an oil supply crisis after halting imports from Iran to avoid US sanctions. India relied on Iran for some 10 percent of its oil and has yet to determine how it will make up for the shortfall, Sputnik news agency reported.

In April, the White House announced that the United States would end waivers for oil sanctions on Iran seeking to bring the country’s oil exports to zero.

Previously eight of Iran’s top oil customers — China, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Greece, and Turkey were granted waivers that allowed them to continue buying Iranian oil.

MA/PR