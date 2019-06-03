US efforts to maintain its past position doomed to failure: spox

Commenting on the trade war between US and China, he said “We believe that US efforts to maintain its past position through inflicting unconventional costs on others are doomed to failure and don’t match with the current rapid developments.”

The trade war between US and China has been among most important international issues of the past months and it has many aspects and aftermaths which can influence far beyond the Washington-Beijing bilateral ties and harm the people’s welfare across the globe, he said.

The “tension-building approach” of Trump administration was not only evident in the case of its unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but also it can be clearly seen in this trade war with China, he noted.

“The US is treating China with a greedy approach and tries to impose political considerations on economic facts,” he said, adding that Iran believes this to be a form of “economic terrorism” which is condemned.

Analyses show that the US approach which has caused this trade war can potentially decrease the global GDP by some $600 billion in next two years which means deterioration of people’s welfare across the world, he noted adding, “hence, a serious revision is needed in US administration’s approach towards international developments and how to cope with facts such as others’ boost of power and the relative reduction of US power in the world.”

