Russia calls for holding political leaders meeting on JCPOA

“The level of ministers would be very appropriate for an eventual joint commission get-together in order to send a powerful political message but also to agree upon some specific arrangements on what to do with this situation,” he told IFP News.

“Russia is prepared to participate at this ministerial-level meeting. We have earlier said that we are prepared to be here in Tehran at this level. We are flexible in terms of place and venue. Whatever suits others, we will be there. But it is a due moment for such irresponsible level, level of leaders, of political leaders to meet and discuss and decide,” he added.

In an exclusive interview with Iran Front Page (IFP News) in Tehran, Ryabkov elaborated on Moscow’s views on the fate of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the major international developments, including the US economic sanctions, the situation in Syria, the interaction between Russia and the European Union, Iran’s proposal for a regional non-aggression pact, and Russia’s military cooperation with the other countries.

MNA/PR