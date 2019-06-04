  1. Politics
4 June 2019 - 12:39

UNSC to discuss res. 2231 implementation on June 26: official

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi, President of the Security Council for the month of June 2019, said that the Council will hold a meeting on June 26, 2019, to discuss the implementation of Resolution 2231.

Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nations, Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi, who is the President of the Security Council for the month of June 2019 made the remarks on Monday in a press conference.

Referring to Tehran’s offer to establish dialogue among regional countries to solve differences, he said the “official position of Kuwait” is that “we support the dialogue between Iran and the countries in the region.”

“And hopefully all the conflicts and tensions in the regions will be dealt with peacefully through dialogue,” he noted, adding, “this is the best way to reach a solution to our problems there.”

