185,000 Afghan refugees voluntarily return to their country from Iran

The Afghan TV channel 1 quoted the Afghanistan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations as saying that as many as 185,000 Afghan refugees have voluntarily returned to their country from Iran over the past 5 months.

The Afghan TV also quoted the UN statistics that 700,000 returned to their country during last Iranian year of 1397 (March 21, 2018-2019).

An official with the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations Seyed Abdulbaset Ansrai said that the Afghan Ministry is consulting with European countries to stop forcible deportation of the Afghans from their countries.

In its latest report, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that over the past six years, 3,200,000 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan, 95 percent of whom were Afghans living in Iran and Pakistan.

KI/IRN83340381