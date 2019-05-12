Kabul says not worried about Afghan refugees in Iran

According to IRNA, Alami Balkhi said that Kabul has been convinced by Araghchi's remarks and has no worries for Afghan refugees in Iran.

He also appreciated all Iranian nation and officials for their support towards Afghan refugees. The minister added that the two countries enjoy historic relations and that bilateral ties in all fields are experiencing a growing trend.

Araghchi had noted that expelling refugees is not on the government's agenda, however, should the US’ sanctions impact Iran's oil sale and reduce its revenues, Iran would have to consider new approaches toward them, hinting that Afghans would likely then look toward Europe for refuge.

The Iranian official had also said that other governments and international organizations, “especially the western states that have been the cause of many sufferings for Afghan people,” should also shoulder the responsibility for supporting them.

MNA/IRN83310793