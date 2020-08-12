Foreign investments in Iran triples over past year: official

Hailing the positive approaches of foreign investors to Iran, Director General of Organization for Investment Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran said in a video conference on Wednesday that despite the most severe sanctions against the country, the volume of foreign investment in Iran has tripled in the current year in comparison to the same period last year.

At the last meeting of the Iranian foreign investment board, some licenses were issued for 45 investment projects that 32 of which were new, and the rest was aimed at developing the investments, he added.

According to this official, the investment volume of these projects reaches $ 1.6 billion from different countries of the world, they are being implemented in the 12 provinces.

Foreign investments are being carried out in the sectors of services, mines, auto industry, petrochemical and chemical products as well as foodstuff industries.

