Iraq-Iran relations are historic and solid: Barham Salih

Barham Salih said in the meeting with Iraj Masjedi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a Muslim country and a great neighbor to Iraq, adding the two neighbors have 1,400 kilometers of shared borders.

The Iraqi President also described Iran-Iraq relations as extensive and deep, adding that “the stability and security of Iran, Iraq and other countries in the region are intertwined.”

“The situation in Iraq and its way dealing with the current crisis in the region are a result of the Iraqi national and independent decision and its transparent policy of preventing the escalation of tensions and crises with the aim of strengthening the stability and security of the countries of the region, including Iraq itself,” he added

Salih went on to say that “in the current situation, we have a historic responsibility to work to reduce the tensions in the region and prevent the escalation of tensions that threatens the stability of regional countries.”

He also stressed the need for intensifying efforts to resolve crises through a serious and constructive dialogue.

The President of the Republic of Iraq and the Iranian ambassador also discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations between the two countries as well as the developments in the region.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, expressed his appreciation to the Iraqi independent positions on regional issues and the emphasis of the two countries’ authorities on strengthening bilateral relations.

The Iranian diplomat emphasized the continued support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Iraq and the strengthening of joint work between the two sides.

