Actions will show Trump’s real intent, not words: Zarif

In a Friday tweet, Zarif wrote that Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has ‘long ago’ said that Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons and he has also issued a fatwa on banning them.

“B-Team's Economic Terrorism is hurting the Iranian people and causing tension in the region. Actions—not words—will show whether or not that's Donald Trump’s intent,” he added.

The remarks came after Trump claimed on Monday that US is “not looking for regime change” in Iran, rather all pressures are aimed at preventing Iran from achieving nuclear weapons. This is while the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has verified Iran’s commitment to the agreement on 14 separate occasions and it has also closed the so-called possible military dimensions (PMD) case on Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump withdrew US from Iran nuclear deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), back in May 2018, re-imposing tough sanctions on Tehran. Other signatories to the deal have vowed to save it through securing Iran’s economic interests; however, no practical measure has been yet adopted to counter US illegal sanctions.

Recently, tensions have grown between Tehran and Washington after US decided to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization. Tehran fired back by designating US Central Command forces in the Middle East as terrorists.

Zarif believes that the B-Team, comprised of US National Security Advisor John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is behind all the pressures and after waging a war on Iran.

