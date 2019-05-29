Vista Gallery to present Iranian contemporary art in Armenia

Tayyebeh Dezhdoust, Setareh Hosseini, Sormeh Arab and Gandom Amiri are the four artists whose works will be showcased at the event.

“I know that galleries prefer to attend such fairs with well-known and established artists, but Vista gallery has always focused on introducing and supporting emerging talent,” said Parisa Pahlevan, the gallery director.

Therefore, with the same policy, the gallery is participating in the fair, showing less seen aspects of Iranian contemporary art.

“We have already exhibited the works of these young artists in Vista Gallery (in Tehran), As they were welcomed by the audience for the power of their ideas and creations, so we decided to present them at an international event,” she added.

A total of 35 galleries and curators from eight countries including Armenia, Spain, Belarus, Ukraine, the UK and the US are set to attend the event, representing contemporary artists.

The fair will also feature talks and workshops which offers discussions of diverse subjects including the relationship between art and new technology, developing trends in new art markets, and explorations of the relationship between art and data.

