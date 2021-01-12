Over 60% of Yemenis suffering from famine: report

The Human Rights Committee in Sanaa published a report on the crimes of the Saudi-Emirati coalition in Yemen, stressing that a large number of Yemenis have died as a result of the coalition's attacks.

According to Alahednews, the coalition targeted welfare centers, killing large numbers of people with disabilities who were unable to move.

Following the Saudi-Emirati attacks, about 30% of Yemenis abroad are unable to enter the country due to the closure of Sanaa Airport.

Following the imposed siege poverty in Yemen has risen to 80% and unemployment to 65%, and more than 60% of Yemenis are suffering from famine, the Committee reported.

According to the report, due to the transfer of the Central Bank of Yemen, the salaries of about one million and 250 thousand employees have been cut, which has caused their living conditions to be in a difficult situation.

In these Saudi-led attacks, 13,324 agricultural areas were bombed, more than 869 food warehouses, 768 trucks and wagons, 671 markets, and 10,998 supermarkets were destroyed.

The coalition also destroyed 1,868 water-supply networks, 1,338 water pumps, and irrigation systems, as well as more than 100 fish farms, killing 500 fishermen.

The report stressed that the attacks displaced more than one million Yemenis and destroyed 92 ambulances and that more than 75,000 Yemeni patients cannot travel abroad for treatment.

