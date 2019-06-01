$7.4mn supplied to create jobs in knowledge-based companies: official

Newly established companies and those from deprived areas have been given priority over other domestic companies for receiving the granted facilities, he said.

According to the Iranian official 5,000 new jobs are predicted to be created by the allocated facilities.

Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari announced on May 26 that that knowledge-based companies will be supported financially in order to counter sanctions imposed by US against Iran.

Sponsoring knowledge-based companies with the aim of countering sanctions has been put atop agenda, he reiterated.

Noting the sanctions imposed against the country, Sattari said, “under such circumstances, effective steps have been taken in this regard to counter the impact of sanctions.”

HJ/dolat.ir 322889