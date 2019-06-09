Iran raises 55 steps in innovation field: VP

Sattari made the remarks in the press conference of Asia-Pacific Innovation Forum.

He said that 50 countries will participate at the 1st Asia Pacific Innovation Forum which will be held on June 11-12 in Tehran.

In the past few years, we managed to establish the best startup ecosystem in the Middle East region, he added.

Sattari mentioned that Iran’s international ranking of innovation has raised 55 steps, added that good things will happen to Iran's ecosystem which we hope will be successful in this field.

ZZ/ FNA13980319000287