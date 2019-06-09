  1. Technology
9 June 2019 - 16:02

Iran raises 55 steps in innovation field: VP

Iran raises 55 steps in innovation field: VP

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said that Iran’s international ranking of innovation has raised 55 steps.

Sattari made the remarks in the press conference of Asia-Pacific Innovation Forum.

He said that 50 countries will participate at the 1st Asia Pacific Innovation Forum which will be held on June 11-12 in Tehran.

In the past few years, we managed to establish the best startup ecosystem in the Middle East region, he added.

Sattari mentioned that Iran’s international ranking of innovation has raised 55 steps, added that good things will happen to Iran's ecosystem which we hope will be successful in this field.

ZZ/ FNA13980319000287

News Code 146229

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News