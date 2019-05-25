Ukraine envoy calls for formation of joint trading house

“In this trading house, Ukranian and Iranian companies will provide the other side with their produced goods,” Burdyliak said in a press conference on Saturday.

“There are some goods whose raw materials are produced in Iran, such materials can be processed in Ukraine and then exported to Europe,” he added.

“I suggest the trading house to be registered in Ukraine with branch offices in both countries,” he said, “Trade transactions can rely on the two countries’ currencies.”

“Industrial companies can be established under the framework of the joint trading house as well to ease production of specific goods and expansion of bilateral ties,” the envoy added.

Ukraine is keen to boost trade relations with Iran.

In October 2018, Iranian ambassador to Kiev Manouchehr Moradi and Chairman of Ukraine's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Gennadiy Chyzhykov called for exploring ways to broaden trade and economic times between the two countries.

Also, in the same month, a meeting was held between Moradi and Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, where the two sides conferred on bilateral cooperation in various economic and political fields.

