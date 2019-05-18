Talks with neighbors underway to avoid power outage in Q2: official

"Negotiations are under way with Armenia and Azerbaijan to prevent any power outage in Summer," he said, however, "the intended electricity exchange volume is less than 300 megawatts."

Last summer, an intense heat-wave blanketed over most of the cities of Iran, leading to an over-usage of air-conditioning appliances and a significant jump in electricity consumption among the household consumers.

The situation led to a series of daily power outages across the country which has affected many businesses and people adversely.

The undergoing negotiations with the named two countries are to prevent same experience in the warm season.

There are various factors and reasons which could contribute to electricity shortage in a country’s power network. Lack of enough power plants, lack of feedstock for thermal or gas power plants, drought and etc., could be mentioned as some of them.

HJ/ISN 98022814461