Iran to play an outstanding role in CBD

With the accurate analysis on programs of the Convention, planning is underway in the country to have a prominent role in this Convention by 2020, he reiterated.

Khavazi made the remarks on Tue. in conference of “Convention on Biological Diversity” and added, “this issue will enable us to take maximum advantage of global capacity to maintain biodiversity in the country.’

He pointed to two-year backwardness of Iran in submitting report on biodiversity and continued, “with the delegation of biodiversity authority to the Ministry of Agriculture, compilation of these reports will begin in very near future.”

However, effective steps have bene taken in order to ameliorate current situation of the country in the Convention on Biological Diversity, he added.

MA/IRN83322289