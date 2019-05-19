Iraq Parliament seeks compensation for US, Israeli regime's use of banned weapons

A member of the Foreign Relations Committee in Iraqi Parliament Rami Al-Sakini said in a press conference on Sunday that the lawmakers at Iraqi parliament have launched a motion to approve it into a law asking for compensation from the US and the Zionist regime for their wars in Iraq and their use of illegal weapons.

Al-Sakini said that the law will create challenges for the Iraqi Parliament as it will have ramifications on the international stage.

He added that the motion calls for the formation of a committee to estimate the compensation for the damages inflicted on Iraqi victims caused by the wars of the United States and its allies, including the Israeli regime, especially the 1981 bombardment of the Iraqi nuclear facilities by the Israel, and 1991 Persian Gulf war and 2003 occupation of Iraq.

He went on to say that the draft law consists of 5 chapters and 16 clauses that require the prime minister and the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs to demand compensation for the damage caused by wars waged by the US and its allies.

According to Iraqi lawmaker, the devastating wars destroyed Iraqi infrastructure and caused environmental pollution and the spread of cancer among the Iraqi people.

The latest official report by the Iraqi Ministry of Health, which was published on the official website of the ministry in 2011, showed that there were more than 20,260 cancer cases in Iraq. The medical experts at the Iraqi Ministry of Health believe that the devastating wars waged by the United States in Iraq over the past 25 years are the prime suspect in spreading cancer in the war-torn country.

