Minerals account for 21% share of non-oil exports

There are 400,000 registered mines in the country. Once 100 mineral processing units are launched, 600,000 employment opportunities will be generated in the country.

Chairman of Parliament’s Industries and Mines Committee of Iran Chamber of Commerce Bahram Shakouri made the remarks on Sunday and said, “Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has evaluated Iran’s total value of natural resources at $27.3 trillion.”

If demands of minerals’ supply chain are met, mining and mineral sector will realize 60% of oil revenues in the country in 2025 Outlook Plan, he reiterated.

He called on responsible officials to support objectives of mineral industries in the country.

