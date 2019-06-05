Washington should drop its policy of dividing Venezuela’s military

"We are calling for an end to actions aimed at splitting Venezuela’s armed forces. This institution of the state must safeguard the constitutional system, and not participate in internal political processes," Zakharova said.

She pointed out that Washington was systematically trying to identify hesitant military servicemen.

"This work is focused mostly on Venezuela’s generals. US officials have been directly urging officers to desert and break the oath," Zakharova stated.

She warned that such military-political adventures by Washington and its allies around the world invariably caused disasters.

"We all know what it has brought about. We know what price the people, ordinary citizens had to pay for the failed government coup attempts or the successful ones that resulted in real catastrophes in a number of regions," she recalled.

"Now, that the threat of direct military intervention in Venezuela seems to have eased the risk of illegal actions against the government of that country, including low intensity operations still remains. The Americans continue to prepare the public for the possibility of a military operation against Caracas."

"This logic may only cause more bloody adventures. We hope that Washington is aware what effects such rhetoric and such logic, let alone, such actions, may entail," Zakharova concluded.

MNA/TASS