Iran plans to return home 1,300 stolen artifacts

Ali Asghar Mounesan, the head of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization, said the country is following up on the return of a package containing as many as 1,300 stolen historical items, voicing hope that the process would wrap up by the end of September.

He said Iranian nationals living abroad have done a good job in recognizing stolen Persian artifacts that were about to be sold in auctions, and informing Iranian officials about it in time.

The process of returning Persian artifacts to Iran has been on a growing trajectory, he said, adding that as many as 1,540 historical items have returned home from US, UK, Belgium and the UAE since the 2000s.

