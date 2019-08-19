Pres. Rouhani signs into law formation of ministry of tourism

The act, which is forwarded based on Article 123 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will form the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, according to the news service of the Iranian Presidency.

The bill to form the new ministry, was initially agreed upon by the lawmakers in the Iranian parliaments, followed by gaining the approval of the Guardian Council, which is empowered to vet legislation in Iran on August 5.

To date, the tourism industry in Iran was run by the Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization, whose head was appointed by the president and has been holding the post post vice-presidency.

The move has been taken in a bid to boost tourism industry in Iran. As it has been announced by the government officials, the new ministry will focus its efforts largely on attracting tourists from neighbouring and regional countries.

Furthermore today, President Rouhani forwarded “Act of Supporting Development of Crude Oil and Gas Condensates Downstream Industry Using Popular Investment” to Ministry of Petroleum and Plan and Budget Organisation.

