Iran should not expect something special from EU: ex-envoy

“I believe that whatever has happened so far will also happen in the next two months that Iran has given Europe a chance, we really should not expect something special from Europe,” former Iranian ambassador to Italy Abolfazl Zohrehvand told Mehr News Agency on Wednesday.

“Some Europeans have pinned hope on the post-Trump era, but the point here is that Europe has been in line with US policies and will remain so in future,” he added

“During this time [after signing JCPOA], they simply tried to take advantage of the benefits of the deal and to secure their own interests without fulfilling their obligations.”

“JCPOA has been the most important diplomatic achievement of the European Union since its formation so they did their best to maintain this achievement, but did not have the required power to cope with US pressure,” he maintained.

Zohrehvand went on to say, “The experience of negotiating with the West in recent years was very valuable, although it inflicted a great cost on the country, since and it made clear the real nature of the West for those who had hoped for the West-oriented approach.”

“We should not tie the country's problems to issues such as INSTEX and the coming and going of the Democrats and Republicans in the United States, rather we should proceed through relying on our internal capacities,” he added.

