VP urges global community to appose US sanctions on health sector

“We expect the global community and the World Health Summit not to remain passive in the face of the United States’ policies against the Islamic Republic, especially those affecting the health sector, which endanger the lives of many people,” Jahangiri addressed the 7th World Health Summit Regional Meeting, which is underway on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf.

He called on the participants of the summit to adopt the necessary means to counter the inhumane policies and measures of the US government to solve this issue.

“We also expect the regional countries to expand the level of their cooperation in producing medical equipment,” Jahangiri said.

Regarding the significant role Iran plays in the supplying pharmaceuticals and medical equipment to several markets, the vice president said, “any threat to Iran’s health sector could endanger the [health sectors] of the regional states.”

According to Iran’s Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education, Saeed Namaki, some 97% of the country’s pharmaceutical demands are met by domestic manufacturers. The official added that the country is ready to cooperate and share experiences in the health and treatment sector with other countries.

The 7th World Health Summit Regional Meeting hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran was started on Monday.

Over 700 researchers, physicians, key government officials, and representatives of health-related industries, NGOs and healthcare systems are participating in the event.

The event is co-organized by Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kish Free Zone Organization, Science and Technology Vice-Presidency, National Institute of Health Research, and World Health Summit.

It aims to boost health all over the world through collaboration and open dialogue, as well as to improve research, education, healthcare, and policy outcomes.

