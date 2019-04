SHIRAZ, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Every year on April 21, Iranians commemorate the National Day of Sa’di of Shiraz, a highly revered 13th-century poet, who is known both in and outside Iran for his enticing choice of word, ethical and social teachings and deep expressive poetry. Sa’di of Shiraz (1210-1292) is widely recognized as one of the greatest masters of the classical literary tradition. He is also known as ‘the master orator’.